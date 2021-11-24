When Rafael Nadal-Roger Federer's Instagram live left tennis lovers in awe during Covid lockdown - WATCH

In early 2020, the world was left shattered with the spread of the Covid-19 crisis. As a result, all major political gatherings, sporting events, etc. were cancelled or postponed with immediate effect. As there was panic worldwide due to the spread of the invisible enemy, sporting fans did their bit to try and spread some positivity and started a new trend, i.e. of engaging with their contemporaries or teammates via Instagram live sessions.

Among the various Instagram live sessions held during the Covid-19 lockdown worldwide, the memorable engagement between tennis greats Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer was a huge hit. The two have been fierce rivals on the tennis court but have often maintained healthy relations outside the court. While there are separate fan clubs of Nadal and Federer, who often get involved in banters or remain extremely possessive of their respective player, the scenario is very different in reality between Nadal and Federer. The two proved their healthy camaraderie and solid off-court relationship by engaging in a hilarious Instagram live session during the early Covid lockdown and dwelled on various aspects.

Here's a compilation of the Instagram live session held between Nadal and Federer (where even Andy Murray joined in later):

Federer & Murray making fun of Nadal while he struggles to find how to add Federer in IG Livestream



This is the lockdown content we need pic.twitter.com/yWbsZQtHJ0 — jani (@abhayjani4) April 20, 2020 ×

When rivals become friends... And then try to get together for an Instagram live.



A priceless moment between Nadal & Federer. pic.twitter.com/ExQXYubBDO — Ada Ada (@queeninghere) April 20, 2020 ×

Nadal hoping he can join the fathers group soon.... 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/xDaU20QasC — José Morgado (@josemorgado) April 20, 2020 ×

The Nadal-Federer Instagram live session was an instant hit. It not only provided much relief to the fans, who were deprived of sporting action due to Covid-19 crisis in early 2020, but also shunned some negativity which was prevalant worldwide due to the pandemic.

Talking about the tennis events in 2021, all major tournaments have ended in the calendar year. Hence, the duo Nadal and Federer have shifted their focus to the upcoming calendar year. The 2022 season will commence with the Australian Open. With Nadal, Federer and world number one Novak Djokovic tied on 20 grand slam titles each, it will be interesting to see who among the famed trio will be the first to get to the elusive 21st title.