WATCH: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's equations make fan-club fights seem meaningless

The sporting fraternity have plenty of superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Lewis Hamilton, Mithali Raj, Ellyse Perry, etc. All the superstars from the world of sports have immense fan-following worldwide. In today's day and age, it has become a common trend where fans of a particular team, or player, make fanpages on social media platforms and often troll other players, or teams. This leads to fan-wars on social media even though the reality might be absolutely different among the star athletes.

The biggest example on how to remain fierce and competitive on field, or court, and have each other's backs outside the playing arena has been projected by tennis greats Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. While Federer came into the scene before the other two, Nadal and Djokovic also rose to fame with their aggressive style of play. While Federer remains a class act, Nadal is a powerhouse and makes the most of his strengths. On the other hand, Djokovic has equalled with Nadal and Federer in terms of most Grand Slam titles (20 each). While the trio remain the heartthrob of the tennis fraternity, there isn't much to separate among the famed trio. Nonetheless, the equation between them remain exemplary, giving a fine example of how rivals should conduct themselves off the court.

Here's a video which captures some of the best moments among the trio -- Federer, Nadal and Djokovic

The competition between them remains as fierce as it was few years back. Nonetheless, they never shy away from complimenting each other on their personal milestones. When Djokovic won the 2021 Wimbledon title, both Federer and Nadal showered praise on the Serbian great.

Federer tweeted saying, "Congrats Novak on your 20th major. I'm proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done!"

Meanwhile, Nadal also posted saying, "Congrats @DjokerNole on this amazing achievement. 20 Grand Slam titles is huge and it is amazing that we are 3 players tied on this. Well done and, again, congrats to you and your team for this!@Wimbledon"

On the other hand, Djokovic paid tribute to the two greats in the post-match presentation and said, "I have to pay a great tribute to Rafa and Roger. They are legends of our sport and the two most important players I faced in my career. They're the reason I am where I am today. They have helped me realise what I need to do to grow stronger mentally and physically and tactically. When I broke into the top 10 for the first time, I lost for the 3-4 years most of the big matches I played against these two guys and then something changed in 2010 and 2011."

The year 2021 ends with Djokovic, Nadal and Federer all tied at 20 Grand Slam titles each. While the race remains as fierce as ever among the trio on who will get to the record 21st Grand Slam title, the equation among the three stands out; giving a message to fans and acting as a source of inspiration.