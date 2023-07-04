'When did I....': Ben Stokes hits back at Australian newspaper for 'crybabies' remark after Lord's Test drama
Ashes 2023: England captain Ben Stokes hit back at Australian newspaper for 'crybabies' remark after the Lord's Test drama.
A lot of drama unfolded on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test, at Lord's, between England and Australia after the visitors defeated Ben Stokes & Co. by 43 runs to go 2-0 up in the series. The final day commenced with England 114-4 but were soon reduced to 193 for 6 before skipper Stokes played a blinder (155) to keep England's hopes alive. His dismissal led to his side's surrender as the home side got dismissed for 327.
While Stokes' knock made heads turn, Jonny Bairstow's dismissal also became a huge talking point. The wicketkeeper ducked a slower bouncer from Cameron Green and was caught wandering off the crease as he felt the ball was dead. His Australian counterpart Alex Carey, thus, stumped him out as a huge controversy broke out. Nonetheless, it was within the laws of the game and, hence, he made the long walk back to the pavillion. After the decision was out, MCC members took a dig at Aussie players in the Pavillion Long Room at Lord's whereas former England and Australia cricketers also had a go at one another.
On Monday (July 03), an Australian newspaper put out a picture of Stokes with the headline ‘Cry-babies’ following the outburst in the aftermath of Bairstow's dismissal. Stokes didn't hold back and was quick to respond.
Stokes took to Twitter and wrote, “That’s definitely not me, since when did I bowl with the new ball.”
That’s definitely not me, since when did I bowl with the new ball https://t.co/24wI5GzohD— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) July 3, 2023
Even England and Australian Prime Ministers have got involved in the Bairstow row. While England PM Rishi Sunak backed Stokes' statement on the mode of dismissal, his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese tweeted saying, "I’m proud of our men’s and women’s cricket teams, who have both won their opening two Ashes matches against England. Same old Aussies – always winning!”
“Australia is right behind [Alyssa Healy], [Pat Cummins] and their teams and look forward to welcoming them home victorious," he added.
After the match, Stokes made a big statement with regard to the Bairstow incident.
'Would I want to win a game in that way? The answer for me is no'
"I am not disputing the fact it is out because it is out. If the shoe was on the other foot, I would have put more pressure on the umpires and asked whether they had called over and had a deep thought about the whole spirit of the game and would I want to do something like that. For Australia, it was the match-winning moment. Would I want to win a game in that way? The answer for me is no. We just have to move on," Stokes was quoted as saying.
