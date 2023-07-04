'When did I....': Ben Stokes hits back at Australian newspaper for 'crybabies' remark after Lord's Test drama

A lot of drama unfolded on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test, at Lord's, between England and Australia after the visitors defeated Ben Stokes & Co. by 43 runs to go 2-0 up in the series. The final day commenced with England 114-4 but were soon reduced to 193 for 6 before skipper Stokes played a blinder (155) to keep England's hopes alive. His dismissal led to his side's surrender as the home side got dismissed for 327.

While Stokes' knock made heads turn, Jonny Bairstow's dismissal also became a huge talking point. The wicketkeeper ducked a slower bouncer from Cameron Green and was caught wandering off the crease as he felt the ball was dead. His Australian counterpart Alex Carey, thus, stumped him out as a huge controversy broke out. Nonetheless, it was within the laws of the game and, hence, he made the long walk back to the pavillion. After the decision was out, MCC members took a dig at Aussie players in the Pavillion Long Room at Lord's whereas former England and Australia cricketers also had a go at one another.

On Monday (July 03), an Australian newspaper put out a picture of Stokes with the headline ‘Cry-babies’ following the outburst in the aftermath of Bairstow's dismissal. Stokes didn't hold back and was quick to respond.

Even England and Australian Prime Ministers have got involved in the Bairstow row. While England PM Rishi Sunak backed Stokes' statement on the mode of dismissal, his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese tweeted saying, "I’m proud of our men’s and women’s cricket teams, who have both won their opening two Ashes matches against England. Same old Aussies – always winning!”

“Australia is right behind [Alyssa Healy], [Pat Cummins] and their teams and look forward to welcoming them home victorious," he added.