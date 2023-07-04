'Don't know if it's anger but...': McCullum hopeful Bairstow incident will 'galvanise' Eng for Ashes comeback

England went down to Australia by 43 runs on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test, at Lord's, on Sunday (July 02). The final day began with England resuming at 114 for 4 before the home side lost both Ben Duckett (83) and Jonny Bairstow (10), in a controversial manner, as captain Ben Stokes upped the ante and stitched an entertaining 108-run seventh-wicket stand with Stuart Broad.

The partnership ended with Josh Hazlewood dismissing Stokes for a brilliant 155, laced with nine fours and equal number of sixes, but his departure led to England being dismissed for 327. Thus, the home side lost by 43 runs to concede a 2-0 lead. While Stokes' majetic knock made heads turn, Bairstow's dismissal also led to varied opinions in the cricketing fraternity and social media platforms. The Englishman was caught wandering off the crease after he ducked a slower bouncer off Cameron Green. He soon left the crease as he felt the ball was dead before Aussie wicketkeeper Alex Carey stumped him out; leaving his counterpart shellshocked.

Since then, some have pointed fingers at Australia for foul play whereas a majority feel the right call was made as Bairstow was caught being careless. Following the controversial dismissal, England Test coach Brendon McCullum is hopeful the Bairstow incident will galvanise England unit for a memorable Ashes comeback.

Speaking to BBC Cricket, he said, "I don't know if it's anger but the unit is galvanised. There are times as a coach where you've got to reduce emotion because it's going to bubble over and you can make poor decisions, but there's times when you allow emotion to go because it's going to galvanise the unit."

"That's what I felt this emotion did for the side. I looked around the group and the guys were a little upset. If that helps us to win those key moments in the next Test, then I'm all for it," McCullum added.