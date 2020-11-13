'What nonsense': Real Madrid's Kroos attacks Aubameyang, Arsenal skipper replies Photograph:( Twitter )
Real Madrid's star midfielder Toni Kroos spoke against players' preparing 'rehearsed dances or choreography' to celebrate goals and pinpointed Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The Gabonese forward is known for his iconic celebrations after scoring goals. Aubameyang Batman, Spider-Man, Black Panther, and others, in recent times.
The German said: "If there are rehearsed dances or choreography, I find it very silly. Even worse is if there are any objects hidden in their socks. [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang once celebrated and took out a mask. That’s where it ends with me. I don’t think that’s a good role model, either. What nonsense."
"What I always found sweet was Gerd Muller. He just jumped up, pulled up his pants. That was real joy, nothing big," he added.
Arsenal striker took to Twitter and said: "Hmm I want to answer but first @ToniKroos I just want to be sure it was really you."
"By the way, does this @ToniKroos have Kids? Just to remember i did it for my son few Times and i will do it again. I wish you have Kids one day and make them happy like this Junior School pupils Talk and don’t Forget #maskon #staysafe," he added.
By the way— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) November 12, 2020
Does this @ToniKroos have Kids?
Just to remember i did it for my son few Times and i will do it again
I wish you have Kids one day and make them happy like this Junior School pupils Talk 🙏🏽👊🏽 and don’t Forget #maskon #staysafe 🤡bis https://t.co/J4ZF1XGlsU
To continue with it, Kroos said: "THIS Toni Kroos has 3 Kids".
THIS Toni Kroos has 3 Kids😘 https://t.co/7OTx9KS0pj— Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) November 12, 2020
To which Arsenal skipper replied:
Send @ToniKroos congratulations for his 3 Kids cordially your Batman and Robin https://t.co/JUOYPhuC0X— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) November 12, 2020
This banter attracted a lot of reactions from the netizens.