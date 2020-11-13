'What nonsense': Real Madrid's Kroos attacks Aubameyang, Arsenal skipper replies

Real Madrid's star midfielder Toni Kroos spoke against players' preparing 'rehearsed dances or choreography' to celebrate goals and pinpointed Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabonese forward is known for his iconic celebrations after scoring goals. Aubameyang Batman, Spider-Man, Black Panther, and others, in recent times.

The German said: "If there are rehearsed dances or choreography, I find it very silly. Even worse is if there are any objects hidden in their socks. [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang once celebrated and took out a mask. That’s where it ends with me. I don’t think that’s a good role model, either. What nonsense."

"What I always found sweet was Gerd Muller. He just jumped up, pulled up his pants. That was real joy, nothing big," he added.

Arsenal striker took to Twitter and said: "Hmm I want to answer but first @ToniKroos I just want to be sure it was really you."

"By the way, does this @ToniKroos have Kids? Just to remember i did it for my son few Times and i will do it again. I wish you have Kids one day and make them happy like this Junior School pupils Talk and don’t Forget #maskon #staysafe," he added.

To continue with it, Kroos said: "THIS Toni Kroos has 3 Kids".

To which Arsenal skipper replied:

Send @ToniKroos congratulations for his 3 Kids cordially your Batman and Robin https://t.co/JUOYPhuC0X — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) November 12, 2020 ×

This banter attracted a lot of reactions from the netizens.