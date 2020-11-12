Cristiano Ronaldo to sign for Manchester United? Portuguese star gets offer from Red Devils

Portugal stalwart Cristiano Ronaldo may head back to Old Trafford and sign for his former club Manchester United after receiving an offer from the Red Devils. The Juventus forward is reportedly considering the offer and could seal a surprising return to Manchester United at the end of 2020-21 season with Juventus open to negotiate a deal with the Premier League giants.

Ronaldo’s mind-boggling £28 million-per-year wages are reportedly taking its toll on Juventus finances due to which the Old Lady are considering off-loading the Portuguese start to Manchester United, according to reports.

Cristiano Ronaldo became arguably the best player in the world at Manchester United and enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in the English top-flight under the management of Sir Alex Ferguson. He also lifted the Ballon d’Or for the first time with the Red Devils in 2008.

However, fulfilling his dream, Ronaldo sealed a world-record move to Real Madrid in 2009 and grew his legacy as one of the greatest of all-time.

Almost a decade in Real Madrid, Ronaldo moved to Juventus and continues to remain prolific in front of the goal at the age of 35.

With the Portuguese star entering the twilight of his years, Manchester United are linked with the player once again. And with Juventus looking to offload him at the end of the season, the Manchester United fans can once again start dreaming of watching the iconic CR7 at Old Trafford again, in the red jersey.

Meanwhile, since returning fit from COVID-19, Ronaldo has been in a blistering run of form in front of the goal and has netted goals in every match he has played for Juventus and Portugal. Ronaldo was once again on the scoresheet as Portugal hammered Andorra.