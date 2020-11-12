Liverpool's injury worry grows as Joe Gomez suffers serious knee injury

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has suffered a serious knee injury during a training session with England national team as the youngster twisted his knee. Liverpool, who are already facing headaches due to injuries to a few key players, are hopeful that Gomez will be able to play some football again before the end of the ongoing 2020-21 season.

Final plans for Gomez’s treatment and recovery are yet to be finalised after he twisted his knee during training – when no one was around him.

After being assessed by specialist doctors on Wednesday, Gomez was given some hope when he was told that his season is not entirely over.

It is still a massive blow to Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, who have already lost Virgil Van Dijk after a knee injury, and are without the likes of Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago.

When asked about Gomez at his news conference on Wednesday evening, England manager Gareth Southgate said: "My immediate thoughts are with him because he's had some difficulties with injuries in the past.

"So we are praying it's not going to be a long-term one. But we just have to see."

Whereas Jamie Redknapp told the Pitch to Post podcast:

"I'm choked for Joe Gomez if it is a bad injury. He's a young man who has already had knee injuries and come back brilliantly. I'm a big fan of his, he seems like a really good, down to earth player.

"I remember seeing him many years ago playing for Charlton in the FA Youth Cup and thinking 'this is a star of the future' and he's certainly proved that at Liverpool. I just hope it's not going to be anything too serious.

Liverpool will be back in action on November 21 as they host Leicester City in Premier League 2020-21 season following the international break.