/What is the net worth of Jake Paul in 2025?

Jake Paul, the American social media sensation turned professional boxer, has built a dynamic career in sports and entertainment. Born on January 17, 1997, Jake initially gained fame on the Vine platform before making his way into acting on the Disney series Bizaardvark. Over the years, he transformed into a prominent figure in the world of combat sports, establishing himself as a brand that extends far beyond the boxing ring. Apart from shining on the field, Jake has built an empire for himself through different businesses. Let's break down the net worth of Jake Paul.

Jake Paul’s Net Worth in 2025

Jake Paul's net worth in 2025 is estimated to be between $100 million and $120 million, according to Forbes. His income comes from multiple sources, with boxing being the primary one. From 2020 to 2024, Jake earned between $20 million and $50 million annually, with his most lucrative fight pulling in a whopping $75 million in total revenue, including pay-per-view (PPV) sales and sponsorships.

Aside from boxing, Paul has ventured into several business endeavours. His company, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), has been instrumental in promoting major boxing events, including the Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor fight. Additionally, Jake co-founded a venture capital firm, Anti Fund, and a sports betting platform called Betr, targeting Gen Z audiences. His wellness and grooming brand, W by Jake Paul, is sold at Walmart, adding to his business portfolio.

Jake Paul's Boxing Career Journey

Paul's boxing career took off in 2018 with an amateur victory over fellow YouTuber Deji Olatunji. His professional debut came in January 2020, where he won his first fight against AnEsonGib in the first round. He quickly gained a reputation for his knockout power, defeating MMA veterans like Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and even former NBA star Nate Robinson.