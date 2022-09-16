What is Roger Federer's net worth? A sneak peek into tennis legend's earnings and fortune

Roger Federer has been one of the biggest names in the realm of international tennis for what seems like the longest amount of time. Following an uber-successful career on the court, he has managed to position himself as one of, if not the most, richest players in the circuit.

Federer's net worth is reported to be $550 million, which he managed to rack up after playing in a professional capacity for over two decades. Owing to his earnings, Federer has managed to break into the exclusive club of 'billion-dollar athletes', which includes the likes of Michael Jordan, Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton and more.

The majority of his income has come from a mixture of his earnings from the court and some of the most high-profile endorsement deals in the tennis community as he sported their apparel on the court.

As far as earnings from tennis are concerned, Federer peaked back in 2007 when he managed to break bank, bringing home a whopping $10.1 million, effectively leading the tally worldwide at the time.

Over the course of his career, he has gone from earning $28,000 in the year he first made waves in the tennis circuit to earning more than 400 times that in the latter stages of his career. He is reported to have earned $115 million from active contention on the tennis court.

It is interesting to note that Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are the only players who can claim to have earned more than the Swiss maestro, bagging $131 million and $159 million, respectively.

As far as his alternative mode of earning money is concerned, Federer pulls in a significant amount of money from endorsements from brands like Credit Suisse, Rolex and Mercedes Benz, earning up to $94 million per year.

Perhaps his most lucrative deal was finalised in 2018 when he signed a 10-year-long deal with Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo for a whopping $300 million.