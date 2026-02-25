/What happens if J&K vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy final ends in a draw? Details here

History could be scripted in Indian cricket as Jammu & Kashmir are currently in the middle of a monumental Ranji Trophy final. Playing at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground in Hubli, J&K could write a chapter never written before if they win the Ranji Trophy final. However, that achievement could come down to a certain set of results as both J&K and Karnataka go head-to-head in the summit clash. The part of the equation also includes a draw, which could decide where the title could head as the anxious wait continues.

J&K on the cusp of history

On Day 2 of their maiden Ranji Trophy final, J&K closed at 527/6 with Shubham Pundir top scoring with 121. There were healthy contributions from Yawer Hassan (88), Dogra (70), Abdul Samad (61), Kanhaiya Wadhawan (70) and Sahil Lotra (unbeaten 57). Interestingly, only opener Qamran Iqbal (6) missed out on scoring a fifty in the J&K innings.

As things stand, J&K can seal their maiden Ranji Trophy title in case they get a first innings lead and the match ends in a draw. A draw looks more favourable considering there are three outright innings still to be played while J&K are still batting in their first innings.

What happens if J&K vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy final ends in draw?

With three days remaining, it is unlikely that the Ranji Trophy final will have an outright winner. It is also likely that J&K could bat on the majority of Day 3, meaning they will give themselves a realistic chance of a first-innings lead. A lead in the first innings could see J&K in pole position as current rules state – in case of a draw, the team with the first innings lead will be handed over the title.

This means, in case of a draw an assuming J&K take the first innings lead, they can seal their maiden Ranji Trophy title.

Can Karnataka still rescue?

Yes, Karnataka will have their fate in their own hands; however, they will have to lay a solid foundation for any comeback. Assuming J&K put a total in excess of 600 in the first innings, the eight-time champions will need to give a real go in their first innings and, against all odds, gain a lead. However, any failure to do so will see J&K in pole position, as a draw will also favour the North Indian side.

Karnataka will still have the opportunity to win the Ranji Trophy even if they concede the lead at the end of the first innings. However, that will be an uphill task as they will have to win the match outright, meaning they will have to bowl out J&K in quick succession and then chase down the total before the end of play on Day 5.

The chances of the second scenario remain slim, giving J&K a mental advantage heading into the final phase of the clash.