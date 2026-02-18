/Jammu & Kashmir enter maiden Ranji Trophy final, receive big praise from CM, L-G

In a landmark moment for cricket in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir team stormed into the Ranji Trophy final for the first time in history after a commanding victory over Bengal cricket team in the semi-finals. Chasing a modest target of 126 runs, Jammu and Kashmir completed the formalities with confidence and composure. The team cruised to victory in just 34.4 overs, sealing the win in emphatic fashion. The winning runs were struck in style , a towering six that sparked jubilant celebrations both in the dressing room and across the Union Territory.

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah congratulated the J&K Ranji Team on their semi-final victory and qualifying for the maiden Ranji Trophy final. This landmark achievement reflects the team’s determination, discipline and rising sporting culture in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister congratulated Paras Dogra, team captain for becoming the 2nd player in Indian domestic circuit to score 10,000 plus runs in Ranji Trophy and Auqib Nabi for his 9-wicket haul in the semi-final, A, taking his season's tally to 55 wickets from 16 innings.He also conveyed best wishes to the team for the final.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also lauded the players for scripting a golden chapter in the sporting history of Jammu and Kashmir, stating that the entire Union Territory is proud of their extraordinary performance and wished them success in the final. ''Congratulations to J&K cricket team on their magnificent victory in the Ranji Trophy semi-final! You have etched a new golden chapter in the sporting history of J&K. Entire UT is proud of your extraordinary performance. May you continue this winning momentum and bring glory to J&K, ''said Manoj Sinha, JK LG.