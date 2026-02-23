KAR vs J&K, Ranji Trophy Final: When and where to watch Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir match live streaming

Karnataka will face Jammu and Kashmir in the final of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, starting Tuesday (Feb 24). Karnataka booked their place in the summit clash after a dominant batting performance against Uttarakhand in the semifinal in Lucknow, which ended in a draw. Captain Devdutt Padikkal led from the front with a superb 232, while KL Rahul scored 141 in the first innings. Smaran Ravichandran impressed with twin centuries (135 and 127) as Karnataka scored a massive 736 in their first innings. Uttarakhand were then bowled out for 233, with Vidyadhar Patil (3/40) and Vijaykumar Vyshak (3/45) starring with the ball to seal Karnataka’s spot in the final.

Jammu and Kashmir, on the other hand, continued their impressive run in the other semifinal against Bengal. Even though they were behind after the first innings, they won the match by six wickets.

Fast bowler Auqib Nabi led the comeback, taking 5/87 in the first innings and 4/36 in the second. Sunil Kumar also impressed with 4/27, helping bowl Bengal out for just 99 in the second innings.

Chasing a target of 126, captain Paras Dogra scored 58, Abdul Samad made 82 and Vanshaj Sharma contributed 43 to guide the team to victory.

As the crucial Ranji Trophy final between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy Final - Live streaming details

When and where is Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy Final?

The Ranji Trophy final between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir will be played from Tuesday (Feb 24) at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground in Hubli. The match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy Final?

The Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy final live telecast will be available on the Star Sports in India.

Where to livestream Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy Final?

The Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy final will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy Final - Squads

Jammu and Kashmir: Shubham Khajuria, Yawer Hassan, Shubham Pundir, Paras Dogra(c), Abdul Samad, Kanhaiya Wadhawan(w), Abid Mushtaq, Vanshaj Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sunil Kumar, Umar Nazir Mir, Rohit K Sharma, Qamran Iqbal, Musaif Ajaz, Mujtaba Yousuf, Umran Malik, Vivrant Sharma, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Sahil Lotra and Dikshant Kundal