/PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Check live streaming details, head-to-head, pitch & weather report

England will face Pakistan in the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday (Feb 24) at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. England, who have won the title twice, can secure a place in the semi-finals with another strong performance. Led by Harry Brook, the team beat Sri Lanka on Sunday in difficult pitch conditions and the victory earned them two important points and moved them closer to the last four. Pakistan’s first Super 8 match against New Zealand was washed out by rain in Colombo. Now, Pakistan will be hoping to beat England so they do not face a must-win situation against Sri Lanka later in Group 2.

Historically, Pakistan have struggled against England in T20 internationals, winning only nine of the 31 matches played between the two sides, while losing 21.

As the crucial T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match between Pakistan and England approaching, here’s all you need to know about both sides, including live streaming, broadcast details, squads and other key information.

PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 - Live streaming details

Where to watch PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 live?

The T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match between Pakistan and England will be shown live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The fans can watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match between Pakistan and England on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 - Head-to-head

Pakistan and England have faced each other 31 times in T20 Internationals. England hold a strong advantage with 21 wins, while Pakistan have won nine match. One match ended without a result.

PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 - Pitch Report

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele usually has a flat pitch that favors batsmen early on but tends to slow down as the game goes on, giving spinners an advantage. While the surface provides consistent bounce at the start, it becomes slower and more responsive to spin later, making it ideal for spin bowlers. Average T20I scores at the venue range between 162 and 172.

PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 - Weather Report

According to the reports, Pallekele may experience light showers on Tuesday (Feb 24), putting the Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2026 clash in doubt. There is also about a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8- Squads

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (C), Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Usman Khan (WK), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza and Khawaja Nafay