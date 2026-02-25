Ranji Trophy final: Paras Dogra fined 50% match fee for headbutting Karnataka fielder - WATCH

Jammu & Kashmir could be scripting history in the coming days as they are in the middle of a historic Ranji Trophy final (India’s premier red-ball cricket tournament). While the historic moment remains at arm’s length on Wednesday, it was a controversial moment on Day 2 of the final that made headlines. In an apparent headbutt to Karnataka's substitute fielder KV Aneesh, J&K captain Paras Dogra has been handed a 50 per cent match fee fine by match referee Vengalil Narayanan Kutty.

Dogra fined 50 per cent

In a video going viral on Wednesday (Feb 25), Dogra was apparently seen headbutting Aneesh while J&K were batting. While the video did not showcase the scale of the headbutt, Karnataka players were seen complaining to on-field umpires Rohan Pandit and Ulhas Gandhe. It was interesting to see that Dogra was furious with Aneesh despite his effort going for a four through the slip region. Soon after the four was given, Dogra approached Aneesh and tried confronting him, during which the apparent headbutt occurred.

The incident was later reported to the match referee, who in turn fined Dogra 50 per cent match fees according to the prominent cricket website Cricbuzz. The fine was the only punishment issued to the J&K captain, meaning he avoided further sanctions, including a suspension.

J&K on cusp of history

On Day 2 of their maiden Ranji Trophy final, J&K closed at 527/6 with Shubham Pundir top scoring with 121. There were healthy contributions from Yawer Hassan (88), Dogra (70), Abdul Samad (61), Kanhaiya Wadhawan (70) and Sahil Lotra (unbeaten 57). Interestingly, only opener Qamran Iqbal (6) missed out on scoring a fifty in the J&K innings.

As things stand, J&K can seal their maiden Ranji Trophy title in case they get a first innings lead and the match ends in a draw. A draw looks more favourable considering there are three outright innings still to be played while J&K are still batting in their first innings.

If J&K win the title, it will be the first title for the North Indian Union Territory, which has long been in the shadows of other cricketing powerhouse States and Union Territories in India.