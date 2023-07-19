WFI elections to take place on August 7 after consistent postponements: Reports

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections are finally set to take place on Monday, August 7, according to the latest reports on Wednesday, July 19. The elections have been on hold since June with the ongoing wrestlers ’ protest while the Assam Wrestling Association (AWA) also put a spanner in the works by seeking a plea for the right to participate in the polls. While the elections are now reported to take place, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat are already preparing for the Asian Games 2022 (to be held in 2023) as they were given direct entry without trials in the continental tournament.

Elections to take place on August 7

After consistent postponements due to the wrestler's row and the stay on elections by the Gauhati High Court, the elections will now take place on Monday, August 7. They had been initially planned to be held in June 2023 but were then rescheduled for July 11. However, a plea from the Assam Wrestling Association (AWA) put the elections on hold yet again which were suspended indefinitely.

The wrestlers have been in hot water with BJP MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan as they have accused him of sexual harassment and have been protesting against him since the start of 2023. While the situation remained unresolved, the United World Wrestling (UWW) threatened to suspend India's wrestling body in May.

India assures participation

India was about to pay a big price for the turmoil going on with the wrestling body’s administration as the deadline to announce the squad for the Asian Games 2022 (to be held in 2023) approached. To avoid complications, India has sent both Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat to the Asian Games without any national trials. While some wrestlers who were looking forward to sealing a place at the Asian Games are not happy, India has assured its participation in the Asian Games as the deadline of July 22 approaches to name the squad.

