Western Australia XI beat Rohit Sharma-less India by 36 runs in second warm-up encounter

After a 13-run win in their first warm-up encounter versus Western Australia XI, India locked horns with them once again on Thursday (October 13). In Rohit Sharma's absence, KL Rahul got a chance to lead the side. Opting to bowl first, India fell behind courtesy of fifties from D Arcy Short and Nick Hobson as the WA XI posted a competitive 168 for 8 in 20 overs. In reply, India only managed 132 for 8 to lose by 36 runs.

India got rid of Josh Philippe for cheap after opting to bowl first. Arshdeep Singh accounted for his wicket before a 110-run second-wicket stand between Short and Hobson tilted the momentum in their favour. From thereon, wickets fell at regular intervals as R Ashwin (3 for 32) and Harshal Patel (2 for 27) curtailed the run-flow. Nonetheless, WA XI still managed to post a healthy total on the board, which proved enough.

During the run-chase, Rahul led the charge and held one end with a 55-ball 74 but didn't get much support from the other batters as Hardik Pandya (17) and Dinesh Karthik (14-ball 10) were the only contributors. Matthew Kelly and Lance Morris accounted for two wickets apiece and derailed India's run-flow. Eventually, India only managed 132 for 8 to lose by a convincing margin.

After the loss, India will now have some rest before turning up for their remaining two warm-up encounters, where they will face Australia (October 17) and New Zealand (October 19) before their T20 World Cup opening clash. In India's T20 WC 2022 opener, the Rohit Sharma-led side will face Pakistan on October 23 at the iconic MCG, Melbourne.

So far, in the two warm-up encounters, all apart from Virat Kohli got a chance to play. It will be interesting to see if the former Indian captain is rested for their remaining two warm-up ties or not.