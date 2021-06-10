West Indies vs South Africa, 1st Test, Live Streaming: When and where to watch WI vs SA in India?

West Indies and South Africa are set to start the two-match Test series in St Lucia on Thursday. In the series opener, West Indies won the toss and opted to bat first in what promises to be a cracker of a match at the Darren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet.

The two-Test series would be followed by a five-match T20I series in the build up to the T20 World Cup, later this year. Both South Africa and West Indies head into the match with a number of changes to their respective playing XIs.

The match will be the first assignment for Dean Elgar as South Africa’s full-time Test captain. After disappointing results in their last outing, both West Indies and South Africa would be itching to get the record straight and start the series with a win.

Here's all you need to know about the West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test :

When and what time will West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test begin?

West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test will begin at 7:30 pm IST on Thursday (10th June)

Which channel will telecast West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test in India?

West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test match will not be telecasted in India

How to watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test in India?

West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test can be streamed on the FanCode App and Website.

West Indies vs South Africa, 1st Test: Playing XIs

West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Shai Hope, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales

South Africa (Playing XI): Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Quinton de Kock(w), Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

