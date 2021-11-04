West Indies to tour Pakistan in December for 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs, PCB confirms

Following cancellations of the Pakistan tour by New Zealand and England cricket teams over safety issues and player welfare concerns, West Indies announced that they will tour the South Asian nation next month.

The Windies tour will be a massive boost for Pakistan as they were left embarrassed when New Zealand abandoned a tour last month minutes before the start of their first one-day international in Rawalpindi, citing a security alert.

A week later, England withdrew their men's and women's teams from Pakistan declaring the tour could affect the players' mental and physical health under COVID-19 restrictions.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that West Indies will play three Twenty20 Internationals and as many ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League matches from December 13 to December 22.

The tour will be West Indies' first tour of Pakistan since April 2018 when they played three T20Is. The two-time former 50-over world champions will be playing ODIs in Pakistan for the first time since December 2006.

Reacting to the announcement, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said, "After missing out on home internationals in September and October, the West Indies tour will formally kick-off of an exciting and entertaining season of men's international cricket in Pakistan with HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 and Australia’s first full series to follow."

"The West Indies have always remained one of Pakistan cricket fans’ favourite sides. I am hopeful that the NCOC will support this series by allowing maximum crowds so that the fans can watch live in action their favourite players and back both the sides," he added.

