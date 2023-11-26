West Indies' Darren Bravo to take break from cricket to ponder on future after latest snub

Discarded West Indian batter Darren Bravo has decided to take a break from cricket after not being selected in the squad for the upcoming three-match ODIs against England. The left-handed batter, who last played for his country in February 2022, was hoping for a call-up after topping the charts in the 2023-24 Super50 Cup, where he hit 416 runs, averaging 83.20. However, it remains unclear how long he will be away from cricket.

On his Instagram handle, Bravo announced his decision, saying he needs time to ponder on his future as a cricketer. The 34-year-old batter added at this stage in his career, it takes a lot to keep up with the same kind of energy and commitment, eventually hoping for a return to the international side.

"I've taken some time to ponder and wonder what's my next step moving forward as a cricketer," Bravo wrote on Instagram. "At this point in my career it's not easy or should I say it takes a lot to continue to find the energy, passion, commitment and discipline to be able to perform to the best of my ability and put myself in a position to make my return to international cricket."

Bravo admits that lack of communication from the selectors has kept him in the dark for a long time, with him failing to find a place in any of the teams playing at any level. Outside of the ODI side, Bravo didn’t get picked in either the West Indies Academy squad, playing a home series against Ireland Academy or the West Indies A squad that is touring South Africa for three unofficial Tests.

"Without any level communication I've been left in a very dark place," he further wrote. "At the moment there's three teams representing the region in multiple formats/series. That's approximately 40-45 players and if I can't be in any of these teams after competing in our regional tournaments and scoring runs, therefore they are basically telling me that the writing is on the wall.

"I'm not giving up but I believe it's best to step away just for a bit and maybe make some room for a young and upcoming talent. I will end by wishing each and every one [sic] all the very best. "I've lived my dream." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darren Lilb Bravo (@dmbravo46) × Having played 56 Tests, 122 ODIs and 26 T20Is for West Indies since making his international debut in 2009, Bravo failed to cement his place in any format over the years.