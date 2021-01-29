West Bromwich Albion contact police after player subjected to online racism

West Bromwich Albion on Friday said that they contacted police and will be seeking the toughest possible punishment after midfielder Romaine Sawyers was racially abused on social media.

As per the statement released by the club, a racist message was sent to Saint Kitts and Nevis international during West Brom's 5-0 Premier League home defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday.

"Everyone at the club is appalled by the abhorrent message," it added.

"The club has a proud history of confronting all forms of discrimination and will assist the authorities with their inquiries, seeking the toughest available legal punishment, as well as a lifetime ban from The Hawthorns for the individual responsible.

"There is No Room for Racism. Anywhere. Challenge it, report it, change it."

