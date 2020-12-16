West Brom manager Slaven Bilic sacked after poor start in Premier League

West Brom head coach Slaven Bilic has been sacked after 18 month-tenure at the club. The English club is currently at 19th spot in the Premier League.

Also read: From Mahomes to Giannis: Athletes with biggest contracts in sporting history

Bilic has had a terrible start to the season as the club just have seven points of 13 league games. They have lost eight games this season despite a surprise draw against Guardiola's Manchester City.

The 52-year-old replaced Darren Moore at West Brom in June 2019. He signed a two-year contract. Bilic helped Albion to promotion on the final day of last season, as they finished second in the Championship.

West Bromwich Albion have won just once in Premier League this season after beating the bottom club Sheffield United 1-0 on 28 November.

Talks of Bilic being sacked came after the draw at Manchester City.

Sam Allardyce, also known as Big Sam, is considered as one of the favourites to replace the Croatian.

The Croatian completed 100 Premier League games as a manager on Tuesday. Bilic led West Ham from June 2015 to November 2017, taking the club into a Europe as they finished seventh in his final full season, recording their highest placing since 2002.

Bilic led his country led West Ham from June 2015 to November 2017, taking the club into a Europe as they finished seventh in his final full season, recording their highest placing since 2002. He also managed clubs like Hajduk Split, Lokomotiv Moscow, Besiktas and Al-Ittihad.