'Went beyond our budget': DC co-owner reveals Rishabh Pant wanted franchise to buy back Avesh Khan

Delhi Capitals (DC) made some shrewd buys on day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. Delhi Capitals managed to get some of their targets for reasonable prices and refrained from spending too much on big players. However, the franchise had to let go of some of their former stars, who they failed to get back at the mega auction.

Delhi Capitals had to let go of their former captain Shreyas Iyer and the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada and R Ashwin in the very first set of players that went under the hammer at the mega auction on Saturday. However, DC did manage to make some brilliant signings in the form of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh.

While Delhi Capitals got Warner for a sum of Rs 6.25 crore (INR 62.5 million), they had to shell out Rs 6.5 crore (INR 65 million) for the services of Marsh. Delhi Capitals then went on to make some shrewd signings as they roped in the likes of Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav and KS Bharat for Rs 2 crore (INR 20 million) each.

However, Delhi Capitals missed out on another important former player later in the day as Indian pacer Avesh Khan triggered a bidding war at the mega auction. A number of teams jumped in the battle for Avesh, who was the second-highest wicket-taker of IPL 2021 with 24 wickets in 16 matches.

Also Read: 'Don't worry, I am inside the crease': Jos Buttler reacts as RR sign R Ashwin at IPL 2022 mega auction

Though Delhi Capitals were interested in getting the Indian pacer back, they were outdone by the other franchises. Lucknow Super Giants eventually managed to get Avesh for a whopping sum of Rs 10 crore (INR 100 million). Delhi Capitals co-owner revealed Avesh was one player captain Rishabh Pant wanted the team to buy back at the auction.

Jindal said he was quite happy with the work done by the team on day one of the IPL 2022 mega auction. However, he revealed Pant really wanted Avesh, who went out of the team's budget during the bidding war.

"Yeah, I think, very satisfied [how the squad has shaped up till now]. I think we have a very good balance. We filled up most of our starting XI spots, we have a little bit of work to do going into tomorrow especially in the back-ups and making sure that we have a very good and solid squad. But overall I think we have some really really sensational players to compliment the four retained players," Jindal said talking to DCTV.

"I have been in touch with Rishabh, he is also really happy with most of the squad. Although he did really want Avesh Khan, we tried but again it went way beyond our budget but I think we have a very good squad that can challenge for the playoffs and hopefully go better," he added.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah's cryptic tweet goes viral after fast bowlers earn big at IPL 2022 mega auction

On Day 2 of the IPL 2022 mega auction, Delhi Capitals two Indian pacers - Khaleel Ahmed and Chetan Sakariya for a sum of Rs 5.25 crore and Rs 4.2 crore respectively.



