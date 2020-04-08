'We'll have a 100 per cent clearance if...' - Ashish Nehra opines on future of IPL 2020

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra reckons there is 100 per cent possibility of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 taking place in the final quarter of the year 2020 given the situation surrounding COVID-19 improves worldwide by October.

The IPL 2020 was earlier scheduled to be played from March 29 but was suspended till April 15. However, with entire India currently under a 21-day lockdown period, there no clarity whether it would go ahead at all.

Nehra is of the view that if the IPL happens in August, a lot of matches will get cancelled due to monsoon season in India. However, the World Cup winner added that if things are back to normal by October then the organisers will have 100 per cent clearance to conduct the cash-rich tournament.

"Even if the IPL doesn't happen in August, (because) there are a lot of places in India that witness rains during that month and there are high chances that lots of matches will get cancelled," Nehra told host broadcasters’ show 'Cricket Connected'.

"If things go back to normal around the world by October, we'll have a 100 per cent clearance," he reckoned.

However, with the spike in COVID-19 cases increasing with each passing day in India and across the world, there are less chances of IPL 2020 taking place this year. The deadly virus has claimed nearly 150 Indian lives apart from causing more than 80,000 global deaths with many countries going under complete lockdown, including India.



