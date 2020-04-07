Harbhajan Singh fine with the idea of IPL 2020 behind closed doors

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has said that he won’t mind playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 behind closed doors, in front of empty stands, as it will allow every fan to watch the tournament on their television sets.

Harbhajan, who plays for Chennai Super Kings, is of the view that the organisers have prioritise players and staff’s safety by ensuring that the stadiums, hotels, flights are properly sanitized while adding a lot of lives will be on the line if IPL 2020 takes place.

"Spectators are important, but if the situation arises, I don't mind playing without them. Yes, as a player I won't get the vibe, but this will ensure that every fan will get to watch IPL on their TV," Harbhajan told the host broadcasters.

"We will have to be cautious about everything and should prioritise players' safety by ensuring that the match venues, team hotels, flights are properly sanitized. A lot of lives are on the line so we should organise IPL when everything is fine," he added.

IPL 2020, which was earlier scheduled to start from March 29, was suspended till April 15 in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. And given the current nationwide lockdown, it is unlikely that the cash-rich tournament will take place.

"I miss matches the most, was hoping that I would get to play 17 matches (including finals) after a year's gap. I miss our visits to the ground, the hordes of fans waiting to greet us, the bikes that used to ride along our bus and am sure that every fan is missing this as well," Harbhajan said.

"I hope that IPL happens soon, till then I will keep myself fit," quipped the 39-year-old veteran of 103 Tests.