'Welcome to the club': PM Modi, Abhinav Bindra and others praise Neeraj Chopra for Olympics gold medal

Neeraj Chopra at Tokyo Olympics Photograph:( Twitter )
In the men's javelin event, Chopra won India's first Olympic gold medal with a throw of 87.58 metres
With a gold medal in javelin, Neeraj Chopra has become the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal for India at Tokyo Olympics 2020.
Twitter has erupted in celebration over this historic win. Let's see what the netizens have to say:
History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/2NcGgJvfMS— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021
And Gold it is for @Neeraj_chopra1 .Take a bow, young man ! You have fulfilled a nation's dream. Thank you!— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 7, 2021
Also, welcome to the club - a much needed addition! Extremely proud. I am so delighted for you.
Yes boy !! You did it . The country salutes you 👏🏽🙋♂️ so proud of you 👏🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽! 🥇 @Neeraj_chopra1— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 7, 2021
Brilliant brilliant brilliant 🥇💪👏.. @Neeraj_chopra1 #TokyoOlympics #Gold #TeamIndia #NeerajChopra— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) August 7, 2021
Congratulations Neeraj Chopra for winning #Gold medal for India in #Olympics— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 7, 2021
Your achievement will inspire young athletes to work hard and bring glory for India. Well done! pic.twitter.com/wWNxgmId7v
NEERAJ 🥇 CHOPRA— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 7, 2021
India’s 🇮🇳 Golden Boy !
India’s Olympic History has been scripted!
Your superbly soaring throw
deserves a Billion Cheers !
Your name will be etched in the history books with golden letters.#Tokyo2020 @Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/Xe6OYlCedq
Hail Neeraj Chopra! Hail Indian Army for enabling him to win Olympic Gold.Jai Hind 🇮🇳— Ved Malik (@Vedmalik1) August 7, 2021
The Javelin throw is arguably the most frequently used image for commemorative coins. We need to have one officially released depicting #NeerajChopra @narendramodi @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/034m0ISTis— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 7, 2021
History has been scripted!— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 7, 2021
Beyond proud of Javelin thrower @Neeraj_chopra1 for winning the Gold Medal at the #Olympics2020!
Today, the entire nation shall rejoice in this glorious victory! Many, many Congratulations to you!
History created & nailed !!! #NeerajChopra what a delightful performance… unbelievable! Biggest congratulations on winning the Olympic gold in javelin & the first in athletics in a 100 years , from india . This is beautiful… next level … ecstatic ⭐️— Dipannita Sharma (@Dipannitasharma) August 7, 2021
What a rockstar. pic.twitter.com/v7rCTTQEzD
Milkha Singh ji last wish was that we wish to see an Indian winning a medal in Athletics in Olympics , today @Neeraj_chopra1 has done it, this is the best tribute to Late Milkha Singh ji #NeerajChopra #IndiaAtTokyo2020— 🇮🇳 JaiRaj (@KhelJeevi) August 7, 2021
Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic won silver with 86.67 metres, and Vitezslav Vesely took bronze with 85.44 metres.
With Chopra's gold, India's medal total at Tokyo Games, stands at seven, surpassing the number of medals won at the 2012 London Olympics (six medals). It's the most medals India has ever won in one edition of the Olympics.