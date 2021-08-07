'Welcome to the club': PM Modi, Abhinav Bindra and others praise Neeraj Chopra for Olympics gold medal

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Aug 07, 2021, 05:55 PM(IST)

Neeraj Chopra at Tokyo Olympics Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

In the men's javelin event, Chopra won India's first Olympic gold medal with a throw of 87.58 metres

With a gold medal in javelin, Neeraj Chopra has become the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal for India at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

ALSO READ: Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw that won India its first-ever athletics gold - WATCH

Chopra won India's first Olympic athletics gold medal with a throw of 87.58 metres in the men's javelin event.

Twitter has erupted in celebration over this historic win. Let's see what the netizens have to say:

×
×
×
×

 

×
×

 

×
×
×

 

×

 

×

Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic won silver with 86.67 metres, and Vitezslav Vesely took bronze with 85.44 metres.

With Chopra's gold, India's medal total at Tokyo Games, stands at seven, surpassing the number of medals won at the 2012 London Olympics (six medals). It's the most medals India has ever won in one edition of the Olympics.

Topics

Read in App