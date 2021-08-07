'Welcome to the club': PM Modi, Abhinav Bindra and others praise Neeraj Chopra for Olympics gold medal

With a gold medal in javelin, Neeraj Chopra has become the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal for India at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Chopra won India's first Olympic athletics gold medal with a throw of 87.58 metres in the men's javelin event.

Twitter has erupted in celebration over this historic win. Let's see what the netizens have to say:

History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021

And Gold it is for @Neeraj_chopra1 .Take a bow, young man ! You have fulfilled a nation's dream. Thank you!

Also, welcome to the club - a much needed addition! Extremely proud. I am so delighted for you. — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 7, 2021

Yes boy !! You did it . The country salutes you 👏🏽🙋‍♂️ so proud of you 👏🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽! 🥇 @Neeraj_chopra1 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 7, 2021

Congratulations Neeraj Chopra for winning #Gold medal for India in #Olympics

Your achievement will inspire young athletes to work hard and bring glory for India. Well done! — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 7, 2021

NEERAJ 🥇 CHOPRA



India’s 🇮🇳 Golden Boy !



India’s Olympic History has been scripted!



Your superbly soaring throw

deserves a Billion Cheers !



Your name will be etched in the history books with golden letters.#Tokyo2020 @Neeraj_chopra1 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 7, 2021

Hail Neeraj Chopra! Hail Indian Army for enabling him to win Olympic Gold.Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Ved Malik (@Vedmalik1) August 7, 2021

The Javelin throw is arguably the most frequently used image for commemorative coins. We need to have one officially released depicting #NeerajChopra @narendramodi @ianuragthakur — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 7, 2021

History has been scripted!



Beyond proud of Javelin thrower @Neeraj_chopra1 for winning the Gold Medal at the #Olympics2020!



Today, the entire nation shall rejoice in this glorious victory! Many, many Congratulations to you! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 7, 2021

History created & nailed !!! #NeerajChopra what a delightful performance… unbelievable! Biggest congratulations on winning the Olympic gold in javelin & the first in athletics in a 100 years , from india . This is beautiful… next level … ecstatic ⭐️

What a rockstar. — Dipannita Sharma (@Dipannitasharma) August 7, 2021

Milkha Singh ji last wish was that we wish to see an Indian winning a medal in Athletics in Olympics , today @Neeraj_chopra1 has done it, this is the best tribute to Late Milkha Singh ji #NeerajChopra #IndiaAtTokyo2020 — 🇮🇳 JaiRaj (@KhelJeevi) August 7, 2021

Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic won silver with 86.67 metres, and Vitezslav Vesely took bronze with 85.44 metres.

With Chopra's gold, India's medal total at Tokyo Games, stands at seven, surpassing the number of medals won at the 2012 London Olympics (six medals). It's the most medals India has ever won in one edition of the Olympics.