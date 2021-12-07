'We were in a state of shock for days': Ravi Shastri reveals lowest point for him as India head coach

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri said the Indian team was in 'shock for days' after getting all out for 36 runs in the second innings of the first Test against Australia in Adelaide last year. Shastri revealed it was the lowest point of his stint as the head coach of the Indian team and the players couldn't believe what had happened.

India were bundled out for a record low total of 36 runs in the second innings of the Adelaide Test and suffered a humiliating defeat by 8 wickets to get off to a losing start in the four-match series against the Aussies. The defeat had crushed India's morale but the visitors bounced back strongly to clinch the series 2-1 and create history by winning back-to-back Test series in Australia.

"See, the coach is in the firing line; there is no choice. That is the quirk of the job. You have to be ready from day one. I knew there would be no escape routes. The 36 all out was the lowest point," Shastri told The Week.

"We had nine wickets in hand (overnight) and then we were bundled out for 36. All that had to be done was score to 80-odd more runs (to be in the game). We were all numb. We were in a state of shock for days. How could that have happened?," he added.

Batting first in the Adelaide Test, India put on 244 runs on the board in their first innings before restricting Australia on 194 to gain a lead of 50 runs. The visitors ended Day 2 on 9/1 in their second innings but what unfolded on Day 3 was nothing less than extraordinary as India's batting line-up crumbled under pressure.

Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins ran through the Indian batting line-up, picking up nine wickets between them to bowl out the visitors for a mere 36. Australia chased down the target comfortably and won the game by 8 wickets. Despite captain Virat Kohli returning home on paternity leave post the first Test, India bounced back to win the series.

Shastri said it was an unbelievable effort from the Indian players to win stage a remarkable comeback in the series and clinch the four-match rubber 2-1 after the humiliating loss in Adelaide.

"It was not just me. I would be the first to put my hand up and say I was the one responsible, take the brickbats; there is no place to hide. I told the boys to focus on what they could do. The boys were unbelievable. One month after that 36 all out, on January 19, we had won the series. I am still thinking, how did that happen? I promise, as long as I live, people will talk about that series win," said Shastri.