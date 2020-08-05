'We want to win the Champions League': Neymar ready to end PSG's UCL title drought

There has been a lot of talks surrounding Neymar wanting to leave French club Paris Saint-Germain, however, the Brazilian forward isn’t departing anytime soon and has set his eyes on the UEFA Champions League while claiming he is currently in his best form since joining the Ligue 1 side from Barcelona in 2017.

Neymar’s journey in Paris has been struck with injuries and controversies since his 200-million-pound deal while constant speculations that the forward wants to go back to Barcelona. However, with Barcelona president Joseph Maria Bartomeu saying the situation isn’t right to spend heavily on Neymar and that may have helped to mend relationship with his current employers and fans.

"During these three years I have acquired a lot of knowledge," Neymar told PSG's official website. "I have lived through happy moments and difficult ones, especially when the injuries didn't allow me to play.

"With the help of my teammates, I was able to overcome them and focus on what really matters, our performances on the field which translate into titles," he added.

Neymar further said that he wishes to PSG’s Champions League drought as they look to face Italian club Atalanta in the quarter-finals. "Our fans, the club and all fans can see the fight of our team in any game. I am in my best form since I arrived in Paris, the team is like a family," he said.

"We want to win the Champions League title. We will fight because we have never been so close."

The Final-8 of Champions League is set to be played in Lisbon, Portugal. All the matches will be one-legged tie given the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19 pandemic.