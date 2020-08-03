UEFA Champions League and Europa League: Fixtures, timings of remaining Round of 16 matches

UEFA Champions League and Europa League are set to return after a prolonged break due to COVID-19. While the ‘Final-8’ of the showpiece tournament is set to be played in Lisbon, Portugal, the remaining second-leg matches from the UCL and UEL will be played as earlier scheduled.

The last 16 matches of UCL and UEL have stood postponed since the coronavirus shutdown in March which not only affected the world of football but almost every other sport. While the European leagues have now been completed, the focus shifts onto the Champions League and Europa League set to commence from August 7 and August 5 respectively.

Here are the full fixtures of UEF Champions League last 16 second legs.

Champions League last 16 second legs: Full fixtures

Friday, August 7

At Turin, Italy

Juventus (ITA) v Lyon (FRA)

Lyon won first leg 1-0

At Manchester, England

Manchester City (ENG) v Real Madrid (ESP)

Man City won first leg 2-1

Saturday, August 8

At Munich, Germany

Bayern Munich (GER) v Chelsea (ENG)

Bayern won first leg 3-0

At Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona (ESP) v Napoli (ITA)

First leg 1-1

Final stages to be played in Lisbon

Quarter-finals August 12-15; Semi-finals August 18-19; Final August 23

Europa League last 16: Full fixtures

Wednesday, August 5

At Kiev (1655 GMT)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) v Wolfsburg (GER)

Shakhtar won first leg 2-1

At Copenhagen (1655 GMT)

FC Copenhagen (DEN) v Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR)

Istanbul Basaksehir won first leg 1-0

At Manchester, England

Manchester United (ENG) v LASK (AUT)

Man Utd won first leg 5-0

At Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Inter Milan (ITA) v Getafe (ESP)

First leg postponed so being played as a one-off tie

Thursday, August 6

At Duisburg, Germany (1655 GMT)

Sevilla (ESP) v Roma (ITA)

First leg postponed so being played as a one-off tie

At Leverkusen, Germany (1655 GMT)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) v Rangers (SCO)

Leverkusen won first leg 3-1

At Basel, Switzerland

Basel (SUI) v Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

Basel won first leg 3-0

At Wolverhampton, England

Wolverhampton Wanderers (ENG) v Olympiakos (GRE)

First leg 1-1

Final stages to be played in Germany

Quarter-finals August 10-11; Semi-finals August 16-17; Final in Cologne on August 21

