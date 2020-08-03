UEFA Champions League and Europa League: Fixtures, timings of remaining Round of 16 matches

Champions League and Europa League Photograph:( Reuters )
While the major European leagues have now been completed, the focus shifts onto the Champions League and Europa League set to commence from August 7 and August 5 respectively.
UEFA Champions League and Europa League are set to return after a prolonged break due to COVID-19. While the ‘Final-8’ of the showpiece tournament is set to be played in Lisbon, Portugal, the remaining second-leg matches from the UCL and UEL will be played as earlier scheduled.
Friday, August 7
At Turin, Italy
Juventus (ITA) v Lyon (FRA)
Lyon won first leg 1-0
At Manchester, England
Manchester City (ENG) v Real Madrid (ESP)
Man City won first leg 2-1
Saturday, August 8
At Munich, Germany
Bayern Munich (GER) v Chelsea (ENG)
Bayern won first leg 3-0
At Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona (ESP) v Napoli (ITA)
First leg 1-1
Final stages to be played in Lisbon
Quarter-finals August 12-15; Semi-finals August 18-19; Final August 23
Wednesday, August 5
At Kiev (1655 GMT)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) v Wolfsburg (GER)
Shakhtar won first leg 2-1
At Copenhagen (1655 GMT)
FC Copenhagen (DEN) v Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR)
Istanbul Basaksehir won first leg 1-0
At Manchester, England
Manchester United (ENG) v LASK (AUT)
Man Utd won first leg 5-0
At Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Inter Milan (ITA) v Getafe (ESP)
First leg postponed so being played as a one-off tie
Thursday, August 6
At Duisburg, Germany (1655 GMT)
Sevilla (ESP) v Roma (ITA)
First leg postponed so being played as a one-off tie
At Leverkusen, Germany (1655 GMT)
Bayer Leverkusen (GER) v Rangers (SCO)
Leverkusen won first leg 3-1
At Basel, Switzerland
Basel (SUI) v Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
Basel won first leg 3-0
At Wolverhampton, England
Wolverhampton Wanderers (ENG) v Olympiakos (GRE)
First leg 1-1
Final stages to be played in Germany
Quarter-finals August 10-11; Semi-finals August 16-17; Final in Cologne on August 21