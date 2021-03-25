'We really don’t know': Chennai Super Kings unclear about Ravindra Jadeja's availability for IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have reached Mumbai in a bid to start their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, scheduled to start from April. CSK have their first round of matches in Mumbai and the MS Dhoni-led outfit would be raring to go in the T20 tournament. While all the players are expected to join the squad in the coming days, there is still unclarity regarding the fitness and availability of key all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

CSK ended at the second-last position in IPL 2020 standings and would be looking to perform well in the 14th edition of the cash-rich tournament.

Jadeja has been out of action since the third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground where he suffered a dislocated thumb after being struck by a brutal Mitchell Starc bouncer. The flamboyant all-rounder had to undergo surgery and was ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against Australia and missed the entire home series against England.

The southpaw has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru but there has been no update on his availability for IPL 2021. Even the CSK top brass is clueless about Jadeja's fitness with CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan saying the franchise doesn't know when he will join the team.

“We really don’t know when Jadeja is joining us. He has to get released by the National Cricket Academy (NCA),” Viswanathan said as quoted by InsideSport.

Dhoni along with some of his CSK teammates had started practising in Chennai for the T20 tournament and now have moved the base to Mumbai where they will play as many as five matches.

“Stephen and Pujara have reached Mumbai along with some other players. We will begin our camp there on March 27-28,” Viswanathan said.

IPL 2021 starts on April 9.