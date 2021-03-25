Animated reactions not England's way of operating, says Stokes in reference to Kohli's body language

All-rounder Ben Stokes has said that animated and aggressive body language might work well for Virat Kohli but that is not something how England operate. The question was in reference to Indian captain Virat Kohli's aggressive demeanour while fielding or celebrating a dismissal.

"Every team and every player has a certain way of operating in the field, which makes them successful. As a team over the last four-five years, that's not the way that works for us," Stokes said on the eve of their must-win second ODI against India.

"We stick to what we do best and what we make is to build a better side. Each team is entitled to their own way of operations. India have there and we have ours," the dashing all-rounder said.

Stokes said he prefers Kohli when he doesn't get runs as it is not good for England. "Personally, I prefer Virat doesn't get runs, because that's not good for us,” Stokes quipped.

ALSO READ: IPL has played a huge part: KL Rahul on youngsters in Team India brimming with confidence

In Joe Root's absence, Stokes was promoted to number three spot from being a finisher. However, the change in position has not affected his mindset.

"I did actually message Root just asking about his mindset at No 3. He was pretty clear to me and just said 'play the way that you play'. Just because he plays a certain way doesn't mean that I need to try and play like.

"At No 3, potentially, I would be facing 100 balls, compared to maybe 60-70 like I normally do. I haven't looked to change too much, just might be facing a slightly different situation, especially when I'm starting off my innings."

ALSO READ: ECB ready to offer IPL franchises stakes in The Hundred teams to lure Indian cricketers

With Eoin Morgan (split-webbing) and Sam Billings (collar bone) suffering injuries, England may be forced to hand a debut to attacking batsman Liam Livingstone. Stokes is confident that the batsman can wreak havoc if given the nod for the second ODI.

"He's one of those guys that won't let the occasion get on top of him if he had that opportunity. He's a fearless cricketer. He's got the type of attitude that we want to be involved in our set-up going forward," he said.