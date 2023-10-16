'We put ourselves in a corner': Steve Smith on Australia's horror start in CWC 2023

Pat Cummins-led Australia are off to a disastrous start in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Facing the hosts in their tournament-opener, Australia lost by seven wickets and fell to South Africa by 134 runs in their following game. After their two back-to-back defeats, where they struggled with the bat and looked ordinary on the field overall, Steve Smith opened up on the fresh jolts ahead of his side's clash versus Sri Lanka, on Monday (Oct 16) in Lucknow.

Smith said that the team had several things to work on. The former Aussie captain is hopeful of things to change for the good in the third match.

'The boxes aren't ticked yet which aren't a good sign'

Talking to the broadcasters, Smith told, "Not overthinking much though we have lost two games. We put ourselves in a corner by the two sides, which has played really well. It is all about coming into the groove as soon as possible.

"The boxes aren't ticked yet, which as the Australians, aren't a good sign. We haven't been able to pounce on the chances that we should try to hold on. We have to rectify and see how things go by," he further added.

Australia have locked horns with 1996 winners Sri Lanka in Lucknow on Monday afternoon. Kusal Mendis-led Lankans won the toss and have opted to bat first. The Islanders are off to a fine start, being 96 for no loss after 17 overs.

Five-time winners Australia, the most successful side in ODI World Cup history, will be desperate for a turnaround with a win over the Lankans. If they lose three on the trot, it will be very difficult for them to comeback into the ten-team tournament. At present, the Men in Yellow are at the bottom with a Net Run Rate of -1.846.

