Official! T20 cricket included in roster for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after IOC voting

In a big development, T20 cricket has officially been added to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics roster with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) voting on Monday (Oct 16). The announcement comes amid the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup in India. The decision came at the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai, the first such gathering in India since 1983.

Last week, IOC President Thomas Bach claimed that cricket's inclusion -- and four other sports -- was in line with the American sports culture. In addition, he feels it will facilitate the Olympic movement to engage with new athletes and fan communities in the US as well as at the global level.

Bach, during the media briefing post the two-day Executive Board meeting on Oct 13 (Friday), said, "We see growing popularity of cricket, particularly the T20 format. The World Cup (50 overs) is a huge success already."

Bach further highlighted, "We will work with the ICC as we do in all sports. We are not working with different national franchises here, we are working with respective international federations and looking forward to receiving their ideas (as to) how to use this inclusion in the Olympic programme to make cricket even more popular across the globe."

Ever since T20s came into the picture, many had pitched the idea of having it included in the Olympics. It will now be fulfilled in the 2028 edition in Los Angeles.

It is to be noted that cricket returns to the Olympics for the first time since 1900. Back then, England defeated France in the final. Apart from the popular game, baseball-softball, lacrosse (sixes), squash and flag football are the five sports approved only for the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE