'A new era of gender equality': BCCI to give equal match fees to women cricketers as male counterparts

On Thursday (October 27), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have made a massive announcement. The board's Secretary Jay Shah took to his official Twitter account to reveal that the women cricketers will now also be paid the same match fees, as their male counterparts as Indian cricket steps into a "new era of gender equality in Indian cricket".

Just before the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team were gearing up their coin toss in the Men's T20 World Cup (T20 WC) encounter versus the Netherlands, at the SCG, Sydney, BCCI Secretary made the big news.

He wrote, "I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket."

The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 27, 2022 ×

This truly is a sensational move in a bid to promote gender equality in sports. In the recent times, the growth of women's cricket has been amazing to watch. Ever since the Mithali Raj-led Indian eves ended as runners-up in the 2017 ODI World Cup, it gave a massive push to women's cricket in the cricket-crazy country.

In recent times, India's senior women's team have been on a roll, winning their maiden ODI series in England, ending with a silver medal at the CWG 2022 and lifting the Asia Cup 2022, in Bangladesh. It is to be noted that BCCI is set to organise the inaugural Women's IPL early next year as well.

Well, great times ahead of women's cricket in India.