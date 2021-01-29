'We let ourselves down': De Kock urges Proteas batsmen to show more steel

South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock urged his team's batsmen to be mentally stronger if they stand a chance against Pakistan in the second and final Test at Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Pakistan dominated the Proteas with both bat and bowl in the first Test at Karachi as they beat the visitors by 7 wickets on Friday. South African batsmen could not stand a chance against the spin duo of Yasir Shah and debutant Nauman Ali as they crumbled from 175 for one to 245 all out in the second innings in Karachi setting an easy target for the hosts.

"We were never really ahead in the game, 220 in the first innings on that wicket is not good enough, especially when you opt to bat first. We let ourselves down," De Kock told reporters.

"The first innings we gave them our wickets, second innings there were one or two good nuts. We have to go back (to training), prepare and come back mentally stronger."

South Africa have passed 300 just three times in their last 25 innings on the sub-continent, and more recently have been prone to spectacular collapses.

"If we knew how to fix them (the collapses) we wouldn’t be doing them in the first place, but we have spoken about it and are trying to find a way to stop it," De Kock added.

"In our second innings (of this test) we saw the way Aiden (Markram) and Rassie (Van der Dussen) went about it, they took their time and kept the ball on the ground, soaked up the pressure and scored where they could.

"Our record in the sub-continent is not the greatest, but we have won a couple of series. It is just a matter of finding a way to win."