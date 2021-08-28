'We know the quality he brings, we know the experience he brings': Rohit Sharma on Cheteshwar Pujara

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara shut his critics down after a sensational knock on Day 3 of the third Test against England. The Test specialist is unbeaten at 91 runs and will be looking to score a massive ton to rescue India at the Headingly.

During the post-day press conference, Rohit Sharma said that Pujara was never under pressure from the Indian dressing room.

"To be honest there hasn't been any talk about Pujara's batting," Rohit said when asked what kind of conversations he had had with Pujara, being a senior player himself. "I think the talks are only happening outside. Not a single conversation has happened with Pujara regarding his form inside the team dressing room. We know the quality he brings, we know the experience he brings. When you have a guy like that, I don't think there needs to be much discussion.

"If you talk about his recent performance, yes I mean he has not scored runs but we saw a crucial partnership between him and Ajinkya at Lord's. Not to forget what he did in Australia. Those were crucial innings for us winning that historic Test series in Australia. We tend to forget, our memories are a little bit short.

"We need to think about what the guy has done over the years. It is not about one or two innings or one or two series. It's about what he has done in his entire career. I understand current form, but the current form doesn't happen in one innings. Over a number of years he has done well, and that needs to be considered when we talk about someone like him."

Pujara showed his ruthless side to England as his career-reviving knock included 15 boundaries.

"With Pujara we have seen over the years that he is a very disciplined batter. Yes of late runs haven't come but that doesn't mean that quality of Pujara is gone missing, the quality is always there. You must have seen today the way he batted. Not the easiest situation to bat when you are 300 behind. The way he batted shows the character of the individual, and shows the mindset of an individual as well. Somebody who has gone everywhere and scored."

India are currently still trailing by 139 runs and will be looking to securing atleast a draw, with two days remaining. Virat and Pujara have the perfect opportunity to end their century drought.