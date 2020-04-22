'We have to see how...' - BCCI reacts to Cricket Australia's proposal of hosting 5-Test series at single venue

With COVID-19 pandemic wiping out the entire sporting calendar, sports bodies have been subjected to massive losses due to series and tournaments getting cancelled or postponed. Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts on Tuesday said that the four-match Test series between Australia and India, scheduled to be played later in 2020, could be extended to a five-match series with the entire rubber to be possibly played at a single venue.

A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official has reacted to the proposal while stating the Indian cricket board hasn’t given it a thought yet as Australia is in lockdown until the end of September. The official added that they will see how CA plans to organize the ICC T20 World Cup and depending on that, the bilateral series between India and Australia will be planned out.

“We haven’t given it a thought as yet. We have a World Cup and Australia is in lockdown (the country has closed its borders to all foreigners for six months) until the end of September. We have to see how they go for that (T20 World Cup). Depending on that, the bilateral series will be worked out," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by a leading daily.

Earlier, Roberts had said that CA is trying their best while exploring all viable options for the T20 World Cup and the bilateral series against India. Roberts added that they are ruling out the possibility of playing a five-match Test series against India at the same venue.

“Whether or not there are people at the venue or not; we will explore all viable options. Fortunately, we have a little bit of time to work through the different scenarios with the India series. But we are not ruling out any possibility for that at this point in time,” Roberts said about India vs Australia Test series which could see them make up some of the losses.

