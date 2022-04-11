'We couldn't afford him': SRH bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan on decision to let go of Rashid Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan opened up on Rashid Khan's exit from the franchise during the side's clash against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday (April 11). Rashid was part of the SRH squad for five seasons from IPL 2017 to 2021 before being released by the franchise last year.

After being released by SRH, Rashid was snapped up by Gujarat Titans, who signed him for a staggering fee of Rs 15 crore (INR 150 million) making him their most expensive buy alongside captain Hardik Pandya, who was also roped in for the same price. On Monday, Rashid made his first appearance for his new team against his former side SRH.

One of the best T20 bowlers in the world, Rashid's exit from SRH had surprised many as fans had expected the franchise to keep hold of the Afghanistan spinner. Opening up on SRH's decision to release Rashid, bowling coach Muralitharan said they wanted to keep him but couldn't afford the star cricketer.

"We didn't want to get rid of Rashid Khan, but we couldn't afford him," said Muralitharan in a mid-innings chat with the commentators on Star Sports during Gujarat Titans' innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Rashid is the second-highest wicket-taker for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the history of the Indian Premier League. The Afghanistan spinner played 76 matches for the franchise and picked up an impressive 93 wickets. He was one of the picks from the players' draft for Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction in February this year.

Rashid has had a great start to life at Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 as he had already picked up six wickets in four matches for the debutants this season. He will be looking to continue his fine form with the ball in the upcoming matches to help Gujarat Titans make it to the playoffs.