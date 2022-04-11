WATCH: Rahul Tripathi takes a sensational one-handed catch to send Shubman Gill packing in GT vs SRH clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star Rahul Tripathi pulled off a sensational one-handed diving catch during his side's clash against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Monday (April 11). Tripathi produced a contender for the 'Catch of the Season' as he sent Shubman Gill packing with a stunning effort.

SRH skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game. His team were off to a poor start as senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar ended up giving away as many as 17 runs in the very first over. However, SRH pacers pulled things back quickly in the next few overs of the Powerplay.

Umran Malik drew the first blood for SRH when he got rid of Gujarat Titans opener Gill cheaply on 7 off just 9 balls in the 3rd over. Malik bowled a wide volley to Gill, who sliced it hard towards the cover region where Tripathi came up with a superhuman effort to take a one-handed blinder.

Gill was dismissed cheaply on just 7 off 9 balls as Gujarat Titans got off to a shaky start. GT then went on to lose the likes of Sai Sudarshan (11), and Matthew Wade (19) cheaply before skipper Hardik Pandya combined with Abhinav Manohar to post a 50-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Riding on Pandya's half-century and Manohar's 35, Gujarat Titans went on to post a challenging total of 162 runs on the board in 20 overs. T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar were the pick of the bowlers for SRH as they picked up couple of wickets each. The duo picked up four wickets between them to help their side restrict GT on 162.