Hardik Pandya becomes fastest Indian cricketer to hit 100 sixes in IPL history

Hardik Pandya is a cricketer well known for his aggressive brand of batting and the Gujarat Titans skipper became the fastest Indian player to hit 100 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The all-rounder achieved the feat during their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday as he slammed Aiden Markram for a massive six over the mid-wicket region for his 100th maximum.

Overall, he is the third fastest to achieve this feat after the destructive duo of Andre Russel (657 balls) and Chris Gayle (943) balls. Pandya took 1046 deliveries to reach the milestone.

When it comes to Indian players in the tournament, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant is second as he took 1224 balls to hit 100 sixes. Yusuf Pathan is third in the list as he took 1313 deliveries.

Pandya has been enjoying a good run of form in the tournament as he has promoted himself to No 4 and on a couple of occasions, he got decent starts to his innings. With the top order not firing properly, Pandya has been playing the role of steading the innings before the slog over onslaught.

But, the best news for Gujarat Titans and also the Indian cricket team is the bowling of Hardik Pandya which seems to be on track after injury concerns. The all-rounder is bowling at a consistent pace and has been able to finish his quota of four overs on multiple occasions in the tournament.

Gujarat Titans are currently unbeaten in IPL 2022 after winning their first three encounters.