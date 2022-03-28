We are proud of you: Virat Kohli reacts after Mithali Raj-led India bow out of Women's World Cup

On Sunday (March 27), the Mithali Raj-led Indian team bowed out of the ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand. Playing South Africa in a must-win game, i.e. their last league stage encounter, for a place in the semi-finals, the Indian eves gave their all but ended on the losing side on the last ball by the barest of margins.

Opting to bat first at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, India rode on a perfect 91-run opening stand between half-centurions Shefali Verma and Smriti Mandhana. After losing two quick wickets, India posted 274 for 7 courtesy Mithali's 68 and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur's 48. In reply, South Africa chased it down with three wickets to spare courtesy Laura Wolvaardt's 80, Lara Goodall's 49 and an unbeaten 52 from Mignon du Preez along with cameos from Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon.

It was a riveting contest that went down to the wire as Deepti Sharma's last-over no-ball titled the equation in Proteas' favour. Nonetheless, India could have also scored a lot more than they did (less than 40 runs) in the last five overs whereas their fielding wasn't upto the mark during the crunch moments of the game.

After a disappointing end to the World Cup campaign, Mithali & Co. bowed out as the fifth-ranked side, winning three and losing four encounters. Post the heartbreaking defeat, India's former captain Virat Kohli shared a heartfelt message for the Indian eves.

Kohli tweeted saying, "Always tough to bow out of a tournament you aim to win but our women's team can hold their heads high. You gave it your all and we are proud of you."

At the post-match presenstation, skipper Mithali pointed out, "I personally feel the girls gave it all, it was an important game, was a good game, it ended our campaign, but I'm proud of the girls for coming so far. With the bowlers we had, I thought 275 was a good total, we had defended similar totals in the past. Her experience (on missing Jhulan Goswami) would have added a lot, but this was an exposure for the other girls to step up. Everything should come to an end, it'll take time to settle the emotions, but that is sport. Thanks to everyone who turned out for every Indian game, it was nice to hear your cheers and keep supporting the girls and the Indian women's team in the future."

Talking about Kohli, he is currently involved in IPL 2022, playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Faf du Plessis-led side lost their season-opener to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by five wickets in a high-scoring encounter on Sunday evening, at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.