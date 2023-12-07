We are close to pencilling the final XI for Test opener in Perth, says Pakistan captain Shan Masood

Newly-appointed Pakistan's Test captain, Shan Masood, likes to keep the cards close to his chest on what could be his side's possible XI for the first Test against Australia, starting December 14 in Perth. Although the batting line-up looks sorted, with players penned for each slot likely to play in their respective positions, questions around Pakistan's bowling attack come as the early challenges for Shan for the tour Down Under.

While the ongoing four-day tour game in Canberra ought to help Pakistan tick off most boxes, captain Masood sounds confident about stepping into Perth with his best XI. Seamers Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali are sure to share the new ball, with leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed penned to play a dual role with an older ball.

The yet-to-be-filled third seamer's slot is empty, with left-armer Mir Hamza and an uncapped Khurram Shahzad vying for that place.

Faheem Ashraf is another bowler who could play as the first-change seamer, strengthening Pakistan's batting.

"We'll only be able to decide when we get closer to the game, see the pitch, see the conditions, see where the guys are at with their fitness and their loads," captain Shan Masood said. "You have to look at the opposition as well, match-ups, or type of bowling, is huge in cricket now.

"Obviously, Shaheen and Hasan are senior bowlers, they are probably pencilled in, but you want to look at everyone and give them a fair run before you make that ultimate decision. The permutations on the structure of the side matter as well - do we go with an allrounder, what will the role of the spinner be? So there are a lot of things we are looking at, and we are very glad we are playing a fixture like this," the captain added.

Abrar to decide Pakistan's fate

Pakistan is yet to win a Test match on Australian soil, and for them to script history this time, their bowlers, especially spinners, have to play an influential role.

However, considering what Yasir Shah's numbers reflect in Tests Down Under (averaging 89.50 in five Tests), Abrar will have a challenge to overcome despite a stunning start to his career.

"Spinners are crucial, and we've seen that with the Australian team, how good Nathan Lyon has been for a number of years," Masood said.