'We are all equal': Zlatan Ibrahimovic denies using racist terms against Lukaku

AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic took to social media to defend himself against the accusations he aimed racist comments at Inter's Romelu Lukaku during the Coppa Italia quarter-final on Tuesday, saying there is no place for racism in "Zlatan's world".

On Tuesday, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku faced-off in a heated war of words during the all-Milan Italian Cup quarter-finals as the AC Milan forward riled up his former Manchester United teammate by evoking voodism while calling him "a little donkey", according to reports.

Ibrahimovic taunted Lukaku and made him angry by laughing in his face before the duo went head-to-head.

"Go to your voodoo s**t, you little donkey," Ibrahimovic told Lukaku in English, alluding to an episode during Lukaku's time at Everton.

In 2018, Everton's majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri had suggested that Lukaku declined a new Everton contract after heeding the advice of a voodoo message. However, the Belgian had rejected any notion of voodism influencing his decision to leave the Merseyside club.

On Tuesday, Ibrahimovic and Lukaku traded insults and headed towards the tunnel. Lukaku was being restrained by his teammates. Both players were booked over the incident. Whereas Ibrahimovic went on to pick up his second yellow card 15 minutes after the half-time break.

However, the Swedish footballer denied using racist terms after the incident. He took to Twitter and said: "In ZLATAN’s world there is no place for RACISM. We are all the same race - we are all equal !! We are all PLAYERS some better then others."

Sky Sports reported that the Italian Football Federation is likely to make a decision on the matter on Friday.