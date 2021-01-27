Watch: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku involved in heated war of words during Milan Derby

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku on Tuesday faced-off in a heated war of words during the all-Milan Italian Cup quarter-finals as the AC Milan forward riled up his former Manchester United teammate by evoking voodism while calling him "a little donkey", according to reports.

Lukaku and Ibrahimovic were involved in a heated altercation after the referee blew the half-time whistle in the San Siro. Ibrahimovic taunted Lukaku and made him angry by laughing in his face before the duo went head-to-head.

"Go to your voodoo s**t, you little donkey," Ibrahimovic told Lukaku in English, alluding to an episode during Lukaku's time at Everton.

In 2018, Everton's majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri had suggested that Lukaku declined a new Everton contract after heeding the advice of a voodoo message. However, the Belgian had rejected any notion of voodism influencing his decision to leave the Merseyside club.

On Tuesday, Ibrahimovic and Lukaku traded insults and headed towards the tunnel. Lukaku was being restrained by his teammates. Both players were booked over the incident. Whereas Ibrahimovic went on to pick up his second yellow card 15 minutes after the half-time break.

Christian Eriksen scored the winner to take Inter into the semi-finals after goals by both Lukaku and Ibrahimovic.

Milan manager Stefano Pioli and his inter counterpart Antonio Conte played down the row, saying they had not heard the players' arguing and blamed any tension on the nature of the fixture as a Milan derby.

According to reports, Ibrahimovic apologised to his teammates for getting the red card but denied using racist terms towards Lukaku.