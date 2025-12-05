/WBBL match abandoned after ball gets stuck in pitch at Karen Rolton Oval

A WBBL match between Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes had to be abandoned after a rare and surprising incident left the pitch unplayable. A cricket ball accidentally got stuck in the surface during the innings break, creating a deep hole that could not be fixed in time for the second innings.

The game at Karen Rolton Oval was moving normally when the Strikers finished their innings at 167 for 4. As per usual WBBL rules, the ground staff began rolling the pitch during the break. At the same time, Hurricanes players were doing their warm-up on the side. A ball from their drill rolled onto the pitch and slipped under the heavy roller.

Because the roller is extremely heavy, it pressed the ball into the pitch and created a round hole right in the middle of the surface. The damage was too big and too deep to repair quickly. The Strikers later explained the situation in a statement on Instagram, saying that the pitch conditions had changed so much that it would be unfair for the Hurricanes to bat on it.

Match officials, including the referee and umpires, checked the pitch and agreed that the second innings could not continue. Both teams’ captains were also consulted, and everyone accepted that the match had to be called off.

Hobart Hurricanes had already qualified for the final after winning seven of their first nine matches. They were all set to chase the Strikers’ total, which was built around a strong innings from Madeline Penna. She scored an unbeaten 63 off 51 balls and anchored the Strikers’ batting effort. Hurricanes' bowlers shared the wickets, but they never got the chance to test themselves in the chase.