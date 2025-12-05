/Fakhar Zaman fined by ICC for dissent during tri-series final

Fakhar Zaman was fined by the ICC after he showed dissent during the Tri-Series final against Sri Lanka, even as Pakistan went on to win the match and lift the trophy. His reaction to an umpire’s decision led to a small penalty, but it didn’t affect the team’s strong performance on the field. The incident happened in the 19th over of Pakistan’s innings. Fakhar got out and immediately began arguing with the umpires because he felt the decision was unfair.

The argument went on for a while, and the match officials later reported it as dissent. After reviewing the moment, the ICC said Fakhar had broken Article 2.8 of the Code of Conduct, which deals with players showing disagreement with an umpire’s call. For this, Fakhar was fined 10 per cent of his match fee, and one demerit point was added to his name. This was his first offence in the last two years, so the punishment stayed on the lighter side. Level 1 offences are the least serious, but players are still expected to stay calm and respect decisions during the game.

Also read | How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 draw live in India, full schedule and pots

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The sanction was issued by Reon King from the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Asif Yaqoob, along with third umpire Rashid Riaz and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi, reported the incident. Fakhar accepted the charge and the penalty, which meant there was no need for a formal hearing.

Level 1 breaches can lead to an official warning, a fine of up to 50 per cent of the match fee, and one or two demerit points. Fakhar received the minimum punishment, so the ICC clearly viewed it as a minor lapse.

On the field, Pakistan had a good night. They chased down the target comfortably and beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to win the Tri-Series. The team looked confident, handled the chase well, and closed out the match without any trouble.