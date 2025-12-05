/How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 draw live in India, full schedule and pots

The excitement for the FIFA World Cup 2026 is building fast as football fans across the globe wait for the final draw. With the tournament expanding to 48 teams for the first time, the draw will set the tone for a historic edition. Cabo Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan will also feature in their first-ever World Cup, adding fresh stories to the global stage.

When and where is the draw?

The final draw will take place at the Kennedy Centre in Washington, D.C., on Friday (Dec 5) at 10:30 PM IST. The USA, Canada and Mexico are the joint hosts of the 2026 World Cup, making this the first edition spread across three countries. The hosts have already been placed in their groups: Mexico in Group A, Canada in Group B and the USA in Group D.

How to watch the draw in India?

There will be no TV telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw in India. Fans can watch the live streaming on the FIFA+ app and follow updates on FIFA’s official social media handles. This will be the only way to catch the event live.

Who will attend?

The draw will see several top leaders in attendance, with US President Donald Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expected to be present. FIFA President Gianni Infantino will lead the event.

The pots for the draw

The 48 teams are divided into four pots.

Pot 1 features the three hosts along with top teams like Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. Pot 2 includes Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Iran, South Korea, Ecuador, Austria and Australia. Pot 3 has Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan, Qatar and South Africa. Pot 4 includes Jordan, Cape Verde, Curacao, Ghana, Haiti, New Zealand, four European playoff winners and two intercontinental playoff winners.

Format for FIFA World Cup 2026

The group stage will have 12 groups of four teams each. Every team plays three matches. The top two teams from each group and the eight best third-placed teams will move into the round of 32. The final will be played on July 19, 2026.