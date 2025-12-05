/What is Virat Kohli’s ODI record in Vizag? Full breakdown

As India and South Africa are all set to clash in the third and final ODI in Vizag on Saturday (Dec 6), let's glance at how Indian ODI stalwart has performed there.
Virat Kohli has dominated ODI cricket in Vizag for years. He has scored the most ODI runs at a single venue in India here. His numbers show how comfortable and confident he looks every time he walks out in this stadium.
Kohli has 587 runs in just seven ODI innings at Vizag. He scores big almost every time, and his record at this ground is one of the strongest for any Indian batter at any home venue.
With an average of 97.8 in Vizag, Kohli rarely misses out. Even when India loses early wickets, he steps in and keeps the innings steady. His consistency at this venue is a major reason for India’s strong totals.
Kohli has three hundreds and two fifties in Vizag, showing how often he converts starts into match-changing knocks. His ability to build long innings here has helped India in several high-scoring games over the years.
His highest ODI score at this ground is an unbeaten 157 scored against West Indies back in 2018, a knock remembered for clean strokeplay and full control. It was one of those days when everything looked easy for him, and the bowlers had no answers.