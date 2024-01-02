Wayne Rooney sacked by Championship side Birmingham City after string of poor results

English football’s second division side Birmingham City on Tuesday (Jan 2) parted company with Wayne Rooney as manager after a poor run of form in the Championship. The legendary former England striker was in charge of the club for less than three months and lost nine of the 15 matches during his brief tenure. With the club sitting 20th in the standings, the 3-0 defeat against Leeds proved to be the final straw for Rooney having come to the club with big promises. Club statement: Wayne Rooney — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 2, 2024 × Wayne sacked by Birmingham

“Birmingham City has today parted company with Manager, Wayne Rooney, and First Team Coach, Carl Robinson,” a statement on the club’s official website read.

“Despite their best efforts, results have not met the expectations that were made clear at the outset. Therefore, the Board feels that a change in management is in the best interests of the Football Club.

The Club’s Board and management are fully aligned and will continue to drive transformation and take bold steps to rebuild Birmingham City into the organisation its fans and community deserve,” the statement further added.

What happened with Rooney?

England’s second top second-highest scorer replaced John Eustace in October with the club sixth in the Championship. However, under his stewardship, there was no progress for the side, and quickly went from promotion favourites to relegation strugglers. Birmingham are currently six points clear of Sheffield Wednesday, who occupy the last relegation spot with 22 points. Despite the poor form, the Midlands side is 12 points away from sixth placed Sunderland and will be hoping for a revival to push for promotion to the Premier League.

Professional Development Coach, Steve Spooner will take charge of the first team on an interim basis. The remaining coaching staff will be required to continue with their duties to assist Spooner.