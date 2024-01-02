Veteran Australia batter David Warner had a sensational start to the new year after his coveted Baggy Green (Australia’s Test cap) went missing. Warner, who will play in his final Test match against Pakistan, starting on Wednesday (Jan 3) took to his social media handle to plea for his Baggy Green. A legend of modern-day cricket, the Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will be his last for the national side in the red-ball format, having also announced his retirement from the ODI set-up on the New Year’s Day.

Warner takes to Social Media

"Inside this backpack was my Baggy Green," Warner said in a video posted to his social media on Tuesday afternoon. "It's sentimental to me. It's something I'd love to have in my hands walking out there this week. If it's the backpack you really wanted, I have a spare one here. You won't get into trouble.

"Please reach out to Cricket Australia or myself via my social media. I'm happy to give this to you if you return my Baggy Green."

Opening up further on the matter, Warner stated he had spoken with the Qantas, the airline that flew the Australian team's bags while he also had a word with the Southbank hotel in Melbourne, the Quay West from where he had left for Sydney.

"We've gone through CCTV footage, they've got some blind spots apparently," he said. "We've spoken to the Quay West hotel who we absolutely trust, they've gone through their cameras and no one has gone into our rooms.

Warner prepares for farewell

Having announced his retirement from the red-ball format for the national side, Warner’s inclusion in the side was inevitable for the SCG Test. He had a superb start to the three-match series having scored 164 at the Perth Stadium leading the hosts to a massive win. His selection initially sparked a row, with former player Mitchell Johnson suggesting not to give Warner a fairytale farewell since he has been involved in several controversies in his career.