WATCH: WWE champion Roman Reigns reacts to rumours of a potential match against The Rock at Mania

The Rock vs Roman Reigns is the match the pro-wrestling fans are looking forward to. As things stand, the Rock - who was earlier tipped to show up at the 2023 Royal Rumble and then at the WrestleMania 39 as well, is unlikely to mark his attendance for the Show of Shows as he doesn’t think ‘he will get fit in time’ for it. Roman, who appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon recently responded to this rumour saying those who are questioning The Rock’s fitness, going by his routine gym schedule, must understand that lifting weights and getting fit for a wrestling match are two different things.

"I believe he just came out with a statement saying that he's not gonna be ready in time, which, that's the face that everyone's making, like, 'Hold on! He trains every single day. He's huge!' In his defence, it's one thing to train with weights, the bodybuilding, the look, the part... but, to be able to get in the ring and do a main event match, a championship match, it takes a lot of conditioning, it beats up your body," Roman said.

Elaborating what really goes into getting fit for a wrestling match, and that too about main-eventing something like WrestleMania, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion said an athlete must be conditioned in a different to square off in a wrestling ring. Praising his real-life elder cousin The Rock for maintaining his fitness and clicking at least two of the three boxed mentioned by him below, Roman said,

"So, there's more that goes into it than training in the weight room. It's a professional athlete type of situation where you have to condition. He does two out of three things perfectly. His nutrition and weight training is on point, but you have to condition yourself, you gotta be ready to fall down."

You can watch the video here -